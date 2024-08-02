Zach’s Garage donates 48 backpacks, countless school supplies to PBA, uniform exchange

While there are few things in life that are certain, one thing in Kearny is. And that is Zach Bahr, owner of the only Zach’s Garage in Kearny, despite what some signs might say, makes a huge and generous donation to the PBA via the Kearny Public School Uniform Exchange. This year he donated 48 brand new, high-end backpacks along with a countless amount of school supplies. Seen here are, from left, PBA No. 21 President Mina Ekladious, Bahr and Sgt. Jack Grimm, of the Kearny Police Department. The supplies will be distributed later this month.
