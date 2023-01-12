Commissioners recognize Nutley police Lt. Mike Padilla for work with kids

Nutley police Lt. Mike Padilla was recognized at the Dec. 20 Board of Commissioners meeting, where he was acknowledged for his years of dedication in helping to steer today’s youth away from the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

The 30-plus year township resident — who has been with the Nutley Police Department since 2001 — was recently recognized as the Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse’s (GCADA) Volunteer of the Year. In celebration of this honor, the township presented Padilla with a proclamation for his “selfless actions” and “efforts to help guide our youth toward better decision making and choices.”

“It’s great to be recognized,” Padilla said, adding the recognition came by surprise. “There are a lot of people in our town and on the municipal alliance committee who put so much into what we do. Without them, there would be no way my name would have been put in for this award. A lot of involvement goes into making things happen. It’s not just the work of one person.”

As a member of the Nutley Municipal Alliance Committee, Padilla has planned many events and programs to educate and empower students. Through his work with the police department, Padilla has run the township’s Juvenile Bureau, mentoring hundreds of young students and young adults leading them toward responsible and productive lives.

He was successful in bringing the Recovery Van to the township, which allows residents with drug/alcohol concerns to seek immediate help. Padilla also established the Law Enforcement Against Drugs (LEAD) program, oversees the Nutley Junior Police Academy, Police at Lunch (PALS) and Partnership for Children in Essex, all programs that direct youth to positive decision-making.

“From the start of his tenure working for Nutley Township,” Nutley Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco said, “Mike has never let us down. Nutley’s most important people are our kids, and Mike has stepped up his entire career to serve them and our youth in need. Everything he does is from the heart. I can’t say I have ever met a better person.”

