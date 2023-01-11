Giangeruso swears-in seven new Class 1B special law-enforcement officers

The Lyndhurst Police Department has seven new Class 1B Special Law Enforcement Officers, all of whom were sworn in Jan. 10.
The new special officers are Mark Orlando, Nicholas J. Caporrino, Alexis J. Rossi, Daniel S. Rogers, Matthew E. Montoya, Nina Nassy and John C. Fernandez and they took their oaths administered by Mayor and Public Safety Commissioner Robert B. Giangeruso.
“We commend each of our new special officers for completing their basic training at the Bergen County Police Academy this past December. We wish each of our new special police officers much success and safety in their time with us,” the department said.
The officers will serve the township on a volunteer basis, conducting preventative patrols and assisting during natural disasters and in times of emergency. Additionally, the may also be employed on a per-diem basis to assist with low-level security details, crowd management and traffic control and enforcement.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.