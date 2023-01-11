Giangeruso swears-in seven new Class 1B special law-enforcement officers

The Lyndhurst Police Department has seven new Class 1B Special Law Enforcement Officers, all of whom were sworn in Jan. 10.

The new special officers are Mark Orlando, Nicholas J. Caporrino, Alexis J. Rossi, Daniel S. Rogers, Matthew E. Montoya, Nina Nassy and John C. Fernandez and they took their oaths administered by Mayor and Public Safety Commissioner Robert B. Giangeruso.

“We commend each of our new special officers for completing their basic training at the Bergen County Police Academy this past December. We wish each of our new special police officers much success and safety in their time with us,” the department said.

The officers will serve the township on a volunteer basis, conducting preventative patrols and assisting during natural disasters and in times of emergency. Additionally, the may also be employed on a per-diem basis to assist with low-level security details, crowd management and traffic control and enforcement.

