DEVELOPING — Body discovered in South Kearny

Police and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the discovery of a dead body in South Kearny, believed to be that of a missing Jersey City woman, The Observer has learned. The person found is believed to be the victim of a homicide.

Reports of a homicide and a body being found in a Kearny park are inaccurate.

We’ll bring you more information as soon as it is available.

