HCPO — body found in South Kearny was that of missing Jersey City woman

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a Jersey City woman who was found deceased in South Kearny, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street on a missing person’s report. The findings resulted in the Jersey City Police Department contacting the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office for assistance.

During the course of the investigation, the Kearny Police Department provided intelligence that led them and the Homicide Unit to locate what appeared to be a shallow grave in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in South Kearny, where the body of a female was recovered a short time later. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:53 p.m.

The death is considered suspicious at this time and the victim has been tentatively identified as Luz Hernandez, 33, of Jersey City. Authorities believe the crime took place in Jersey City, but the body dumped in South Kearny.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hernandez was reported missing Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case with assistance from the Jersey City and Kearny police departments.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at (201) 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip.

All information will be kept confidential.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

