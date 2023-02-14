Jarvis, Haggerty achieve prestigious certification by NJSACOP

Two of the Lyndhurst Police Department’s highest-ranking officers — including the chief — were among five police executives awarded certification status by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police earlier this month.

The certification status for Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr. and Lt. Paul Haggerty lasts for three years and at the end of that period, they and the other command executives and chiefs must show they have maintained the training and leadership standards since their initial award of certification.

Achieving command executives are members of a select group, as only 33% of state police chiefs are certified and only 29% of municipalities have certified command executives. Each applicant recently underwent peer reviews conducted by NJSACOP Accredited Chief/Command Executive (ACE) Program.

This certification program directly encourages New Jersey’s law-enforcement executives to attain sanctioned benchmarks in pursuit of a recommended standard for policing. By offering proof of these standards to NJSACOP assessors, individual police leaders may attain NJSACOP Accredited Chief/Command Executive Certification status.

“We are very proud of Chief Jarvis and Lt. Haggerty for obtaining this prestigious certification,” Mayor Robert B. Giangeruso, also the Lyndhurst public safety commissioner, said. “I congratulate them both on this fine achievement.”

