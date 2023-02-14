WHATCo performances of ‘Drop Dead!’ kick off Feb. 24 with featured actor Dr. John Branwell

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Company kicks off its Main Stage 2023 season with the comedy farse “Drop Dead!” by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, Fridays & Saturdays, Feb. 24 & 25 and March 3 & 4 at 7 p.m. at WHATCo’s new performance space, 15 Frank E. Rodgers Blvd. S., Harrison (the former Holy Cross School.)

A nonstop physical comedy, “Drop Dead!” is sponsored in part by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home. The play takes the idea of “the show must go on”to a deadly new level.

A cast of has-been actors plan to revive their careers, but when the murders and mysteries exceed those in the script, these thespians must save the show and their careers as well as their lives.

“This is a perfect show to kick off our season in our fantastic new theater space,” WHATCo President Brandi-Leigh Miller said. “This dark comedy — an intriguing mix of mayhem, suspense and hilarity with larger than life characters — will have our audiences howling with laughter and excited to be back enjoying live theater here in West Hudson.”

Directed by WHATCo alumni Matt Masiello, the cast includes Dylan Myers, Nicole Gallin, Arthur Carlson, John Fraissinet, Donna Frassinet, Jessica Jones, John Branwell, Richard Dwyer, Jonathan Rueda, and K. Dixon. Miller notes the themes and situations presented in this program are best suited for mature audiences.

General admission tickets are $20; $15 for students and senior citizens. Tickets may be purchased online at www.whatconj.org. The WHATCo Box Office at 15 Frank E. Rodgers Blvd. S. will also be open for advance ticket sales; check WHATCo Instagram and Facebook pages for hours. Some tickets may also be available at the door the day of the performances.

Free parking is available in the fenced lot at the corner of Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard South and Jersey Street.

