WHATCo performing Shakespeare soon, both locally and away

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Company is bringing the Bard to Kearny this summer.

A new series, “WHATCo presents Summer Shakespeare at Arlington Depot Park,” (Arlington Depot Park between Elm and Forest streets on Garofalo Place) debuts later this month, with a free outdoor performance of William Shakespeare’s comedy, “Twelfth Night, or What You Will” Sunday, July 28, at 7 p.m.

For the event, WHATCo is working with the Kearny Urban Enterprise Zone (KUEZ) offering audiences pre-ordered dining options to enjoy a picnic at the event. Audiences will be able to order and pick up special menu items from Midland Avenue businesses Curiosity by Intrinsic, Nest Café and Playground and others to enjoy outdoors in the park before the performance.

Visit whatconj.org/kearnypicnics to contact individual businesses for options, prices and order/pick up details.

“Be sure to bring a picnic blanket, lawn chairs and get ready to share good food with great company, and an unforgettable performance right in the heart of our community,” WHATCo President Brandi-Leigh Miller said.

WHATCo will also host its signature “Education Spotlight,” a pre-show primer that’s not only a short power-packed synopsis, but also discussion highlighting significant themes, ties to pop culture and recognizable quotes from the play.

“We know Shakespeare can be intimidating, so we want to give our audiences both background and context to help them enjoy the performance even more,” Miller said.

Admission to the 90-minute performance is free. However, there will be an opportunity to donate to the theater while at the show. WHATCo is a non-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)3 organization; patrons and donors make it possible for them to continue providing quality theatre and arts opportunities to the community at affordable prices.

Directed by Matt Masiello, the includes Grace Ahlin (Viola), Samantha Egge (Olivia), Holly Stefanik (Maria), John Jesse Jeffords (Sir Toby Belch), Gunnar Holmberg (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Christopher Tully (Malvolio), Jackie Wilberton (Feste), Frankie Perez (Orsino), James Phillips (Sebastian), Joseph Jones (Antonio), Scout Graham (Curio/ensemble), Jenny DeCelles (Valentine/ensemble), Joe Turner (Sea Captain/ensemble), Lillian Mayo (First Officer/ensemble), and Melissa Ramirez (Second Officer/ensemble). Stage management by Emily Schepker, musical direction by Gunnar Holmberg, sound design by Jim Miller, with producer Amanda Castro-Conroy.

Additional performances at HACPAC

In a collaboration with the Teaneck New Theatre and Hackensack Performing Arts Center, WHATCO will also present free performances of “Twelfth Night” at the HACPAC Atlantic Street Park, 102 State St., Hackensack, on July 24 at 7:30 p.m. Also, TNT will present “Romeo and Juliet,” Directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina, at HACPAC on Aug. 7 and 14 at 7:30 pm.

There are no rain dates for either the Kearny or Hackensack performances.

Visit www.whatconj.org and www.go-tnt.org and follow WHATCo and TNT on Instagram and Facebook for updated information.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

