Pulaski Skyway will close periodically Sunday morning

The New Jersey Department of Transportation says there will be a series of temporary closures on the Pulaski Skyway in both directions early Sunday morning as the rehabilitation of the historic 91-year-old bridge advances in Jersey City.

From 1 a.m. until 5 a.m. Sunday, March 5, NJDOT’s contractor Skanska Koch is scheduled to temporarily stop traffic in both directions on the skyway between the Broadway ramp and the truss bridge over the railroad tracks in Jersey City. Traffic will be stopped eight times for approximately 10 minutes each time to allow the contractor to jack the skyway at Pier 52 to begin bearing replacement and pier rehabilitation,

