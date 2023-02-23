WCA hosting 11th annual Author & Tea event March 26

The Woman’s Club of Arlington hosts its 11th annual Author Event Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Henrietta Benstead Senior Center, 60 Columbia Ave., Kearny from 2 to 5 p.m.
The event features Alice Elliott Dark.
Dark is the author of the novels “Fellowship Point” and “Think of England,” and two collections of short stories, “In The Gloaming” and “Naked to the Waist.”
Her work has appeared in, among others, The New Yorker, Harper’s, DoubleTake, Ploughshares, A Public Space, Best American Short Stories, Prize Stories: The O. Henry Awards, and has been translated into many languages.
“In the Gloaming,” a story, was chosen by John Updike for inclusion in “The Best American Short Stories of The Century” and was made into films by HBO and Trinity Playhouse. Her non-fiction reviews and essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post and many anthologies.
She is a recipient of a fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts and is an associate professor at Rutgers-Newark in the English department and the MFA program. Dark will sell and sign copies of her book in conjunction with Watchung Booksellers.
Charcuterie board selections will be served. A dessert bar of homemade delicacies will be provided by the members of the Woman’s Club of Arlington.
The event also includes a 50/25-25 drawing and gift basket raffles. Proceeds will be donated to local charities, given as academic scholarships and gifted to Emmanuel Cancer Foundation, the Special State Project for the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs
Members and friends are welcome to attend. Tickets are $40. Checks, payable to Woman’s Club of Arlington, can be mailed to 210 Argyle Place, Kearny, N.J. 07032, attention Patricia Sherwen. Limited seating is available.
