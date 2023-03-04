Laborer salaries make big jump in North Arlington

The Borough of North Arlington is increasing the pay of contract laborers within the Department of Public Works.

With the Borough Council’s adopted resolution, each laborer, and all future laborers, will move up one step on the 10-step salary guide, resulting in annual salary increases between $3,000-$4,000 per employee.

“Our DPW workers are an integral part of our municipal operations. We ask a lot of them and depend on them for snow and leaf removal, as well as road repair, tree maintenance and other key services that keep our community attractive and safe,” North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti said. “This salary adjustment ensures our trusted DPW crew is fairly compensated for its superb service to North Arlington.

“This resolution brings the salary guide to competitive levels with surrounding communities, thus ensuring a more stable workforce within the department.”

