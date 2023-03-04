Laborer salaries make big jump in North Arlington

The Borough of North Arlington is increasing the pay of contract laborers within the Department of Public Works.
With the Borough Council’s adopted resolution, each laborer, and all future laborers, will move up one step on the 10-step salary guide, resulting in annual salary increases between $3,000-$4,000 per employee.
“Our DPW workers are an integral part of our municipal operations. We ask a lot of them and depend on them for snow and leaf removal, as well as road repair, tree maintenance and other key services that keep our community attractive and safe,” North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti said. “This salary adjustment ensures our trusted DPW crew is fairly compensated for its superb service to North Arlington.
“This resolution brings the salary guide to competitive levels with surrounding communities, thus ensuring a more stable workforce within the department.”
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.