Nutley PD: Woman, 74, reported missing, found dead on her building’s rooftop

A 74-year-old woman, reported missing Jan. 16, has been found dead on a building’s rooftop the same day, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari, the Nutley Police Department’s public-information officer said.

The woman’s daughter had told police she hadn’t heard from her mom for a few days, causing her concern. Police, therefore, searched the building where the woman lived, and found her, unresponsive, on the roof.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

A cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy.

