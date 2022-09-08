Nutley Sept. 11 remembrance is Sunday afternoon

The Township of Nutley will host a remembrance for the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, at the 9/11 Monument, Township Hall.

Among those lost that day, from Nutley, were Lt. Robert Cirri, Frank LaLama and Dorota Kopiscko. Please note a social distancing protocol will be in place.

In addition, township residents are asked to display a lighted candle on their front porch or an electric candle in a window between the hours of 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. that day. Residents are also encouraged to display an American Flag in front of their homes to show united support against terrorism.

