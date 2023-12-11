Honor roll announced at Kearny’s Garfield School

Donna Masters, principal of Garfield School, announces the honor roll for the first quarter of this academic year.
Grade 4 Principal’s Honor Roll
Noah Gomez, Noah Kaminski, Sophia Rojas
Grade 4 Honor Roll
Adam Amraoui, Kiera Chesney, Victoria DaCunha, Gia Manzo, Izaabeth Moya, Abigail Naranjo, Christiano Ocana, Jose Rojas Alvarado
Grade 4 Citizenship
Karen Amaya, Adam Amraoui, Carolina Cerron Salvador, Kiera Chesney, Victoria DaCunha Alexander Delgado, Luiza Dos Santos, Noah Gomez, Zoe Gomez Rodriguez, Daira Guerrero Abad, Lyan Jaramillo, Noah Kaminski, Emilia Linares Gomez, Gia Manzo, Ariadna Marcano Ramirez, Mariangel Martinez Estrada, Hadassah Mendes Caldas, Izaabeth Moya, Abigail Naranjo, Christiano Ocana, Janell Paulino, Elsa Ramos, Ryan Reis De Oliveira, Jose Rojas Alvarado, Sophia Rojas, Sophia Romero, Agustin Yanzon, Vira Zaitseva
Grade 5 Principal’s Honor Roll
Yeiline Paguay Andrade
Grade 5 Honor Roll
Maria Corrone Guimaraes, Angel Hernandez, Ryder Ribeiro, Nigel Mangal, Tiago Munoz, Sarah Solano Toledo, Mia Torres
Grade 5 Citizenship
Yaretzi Acosta, Athena Capulin Lozano, Sebastian Carfagna, Maria Corrone Guimaraes, Sachari De Jesus, Justin Delgado, Aaron Garcia Gallo, Gia Gonzalez, Angel Hernandez, Nigel Mangal, Tiago Munoz, Victoria Olarte Cabrera, Yeiline Paguay Andrade, Sebastian Perez, Ryder Ribeiro, Jonathan Ruiz, Joao Silva, Sarah Solano Toledo, Kenedy Souza Vieira, Jose Torres, Mia Torres, Andres Ulloa Calderon
Grade 6 Principal’s Honor Roll
Angelick Andrade Hernandez, Ethan Bian, David Da Silva, Michael Guerriero, Cailin Kyak, Shary
Mejia, Dakota Murphy, Nathanael Olivares, Lauren Rettschlag, Tomas Suarez Rogazy, Julian Tirado
Grade 6 Honor Roll
Jayden Acevedo, Brian Chesney, Dayron Chipa Apaza, Hember Cusco Carrera, Megan Delgado
Ortiz, Cesar Franco Da Cruz, Emily Gomez, Muhammad Jalil, Danna Mejia Tineo, Jamiel Ordonez,
Kayla Paris, Ella Ramos, Fabiana Ramos, Aiden Tirado
Grade 6 Citizenship
Jayden Acevedo, Gabriel Alvarez, Angelick Andrade Hernandez, Dyllan Belchior, Ziyad Benhmadat, Ethan Bian, Joseph Boone, Leah Caez, Zackary Chavez, Brian Chesney, Dayron Chipa Apaza, Hember Cusco Carrera, David Da Silva, Sofia DaSilva, Megan Delgado Ortiz, Ryan Desimon, Jayla Echevarria, Jeremiah Escalante, Lavinia Favero Chrisostomo, Cesar Franco Da Cruz, Emily Gomez, Michael Guerriero, Muhammad Jalil, Cailin Kyak, Liam Latona, Jacob Martinez, Makenzie Martinez, Shary Mejia, Danna Mejia Tineo, Ian Mould, Dakota Murphy, Nathanael Olivares, Jamiel Ordonez, Kayla Paris, Christian Quezada Santos, Ella Ramos, Fabiana Ramos, Lauren Rettschlag, Leah Ruiz, Mykayla Sanchez, Francis Schoendorf, Tomas Suarez Rogazy, Dylan Talavera Palacios, Makayla Thompson, Aiden Tirado, Julian Tirado, Jayden Vera
