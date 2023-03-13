LPD: Abriojofiorentini charged with shoplifting. Trying saying that three times in a row …

A Kearny woman was arrested and charged in Lyndhurst late last month after a reported shoplifting, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst Police Department, said.

That day, Officers Brian Kapp, Nicollette Villani and Michael Clifford responded to a business on the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue — and prior to their arrival, it was reported a female suspect had entered the passenger seat of a white-colored SUV that promptly fled the area.

Upon their approach to the area, police said they observed the vehicle in the vicinity of the business and executed a motor-vehicle stop.

Inside the vehicle, officers located the stolen merchandise Karla Abriojofiorentini, 37, had allegedly stolen from the store.

The merchandise was valued at approximately $73 and she was later charged with shoplifting. Additionally, she had an outstanding warrant out of Kearny and with the NJSP, according to Auteri.

