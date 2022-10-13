Quintana, Town of Kearny, tie pink ribbons for greater cancer awareness

As she does every year, Emma Quintana, through her breast cancer support group, Mujeres Valientes, or, Brave Women, had a special pink ribbon cutting ceremony last weekend at Kearny Town Hall. Later, she and the group tied pink ribbons around trees in various parts of town. This is a long-standing tradition in Kearny. Joining Quintana and her members were Mayor Alberto G. Santos, and Councilmembers Richard Konopka, Marytrine DeCastro, Eileen Eckel and Susan McCurrie. More than two decades ago, Quintana started Mujeres Valientes after she conquered breast cancer — and realized there was a great need for support for those with the cancer, survivors and their families. The Observer has been a long-time supporter of Quintana and her efforts.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.