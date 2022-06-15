A beautiful day for Kearny’s seniors as annual picnic returns for first time since 2019

For fear we’ll forget names, for now, we’ll say the Kearny annual senior citizen picnic was by all accounts hugely successful, under the guidance of Council President Carol Jean Doyle and Joann Carratura and their scores of volunteers. Hundreds of senior citizens enjoyed food, dancing, raffles and gift bags — and even got treated to Mr. Softee at the end of the day — June 15 at the Doyle Pavilion. Here are some sights from the day — look for more in next week’s edition of The Observer.
