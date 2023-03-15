Nutley prepping for Easter festivities

The Township of Nutley is getting ready for Easter.

Kicking off April 6 with the Great Flashlight Egg Hunt at Reinheimer Park — on Bloomfield Avenue across from the rec annex — the township’s Department of Parks and Recreation invites Nutley youngsters from grades 2 through 6 to bring flashlights along and to spend an evening of fun searching for over 3,000 toy- and candy-filled eggs. (Rain date is April 8.)

One lucky explorer who finds the special hidden “golden egg” will receive a large chocolate-filled basket.

The hunt begins at dusk; parents are encouraged to stay with the children during the search.

On Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon, Parks & Rec will host its annual Easter Eggstravaganza for Nutley youngsters aged 3 through 7.

Residents are invited to visit a farm zoo featuring goats, sheep, rabbits, chickens, ducks and more. Bunny tractor rides, pony rides, face painting and snacks will also be available for children.

Children will also be greeted by the Easter Bunny, who will hand out candy-filled Easter eggs.

Don’t forget your camera to snap a picture.

The event takes place at Memorial Park I (Mud Hole) at the corner of Vreeland and Passaic avenues.

The events are open to Nutley residents only. Adults must register at register.communitypass.net/nutley to attend.

Call the Parks & Rec at (973) 284-4966 for more information.

