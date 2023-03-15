Obituaries for March 15, 2023

Joan Fox Clancy

Joan Fox Clancy, 88, died peacefully on Feb. 21, 2023.

Born in Jersey City, she graduated from Memorial High School in West New York and lived in North Arlington for over 40 years before moving to Nutley 14 years ago.

She raised her children in North Arlington and was a member of the Queen of Peace Church and school communities. Joan worked for the Borough of North Arlington and was known as a friendly and caring senior citizen bus driver for many years before retiring in 1999.

She was the cherished mother of Shawn Clancy and his wife Michelle, Dr. Kim Brownell and her husband Stephen and David Clancy and his wife Denise; the adored grandmother of Kellen, Tallulah, Shane and Blaise Clancy, Sarah, Carly and Molly Brownell, Shannon, Madison and Gavin Clancy; and the loving sister of Patricia Litschel.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Joan’s life at a memorial Mass Saturday, June 24, 2023 at noon at Queen of Peace Church in North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Joan to the Salvation Army or the Apostles’ House in Newark.

Nicholas Staniewicz

Nicholas Staniewicz died March 6, 2023.

He was 72.

Born in Newark, he lived many years in Harrison before moving to Woodsboro, Maryland, three years ago.

He donated his body to science. Memorial visitation will be on Saturday March 18, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. His service will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Nicholas had been a recycling coordinator for Hudson County before his retirement. Husband of the late Maureen (nee McGeary) he was the father of Amy Kraft (Wyatt) and Karol Staniewicz (Patricia). Brother of Andrea Savage (Stanley) he is also survived by his grandchildren; Avelinn, Quinnlan, Haedyn and Madalena.

In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to The American Heart Association.

Alfred E. Turnbull

Alfred E. Turnbull, 90, of Whiting, formerly of Kearny, died peacefully March 8, 2023.

Alfred was born to Sarah and Arthur Turnbull on April 9, 1932, in Kearny. He was an automotive mechanic for North Arlington Motors for 40 years before retiring to the Whiting area. He was also an exceptional carpenter, handyman and loved to spend his spare time in his workshop or garage. While living in Kearny, he was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Arlington.

After retiring he continued volunteering in various capacities, including as a trustee of Crestwood Village 4.

Alfred was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years Audrey, who died in 2004. His companion later in life, Dolores Bolen, predeceased him in 2019. He is also predeceased by his son David.

Most important to Al was his family. He is survived by his children, Arthur Turnbull and his wife Mollie, Douglas Turnbull and his wife Patricia, Dena Foote and her husband Allan and Julie Wilson and her husband Robert. Additionally, he leaves behind many beloved grandchildren —Justine Turnbull, Katherine Turnbull, Daniel Turnbull, Nicole Morgan and her husband Jeffrey, Brianna Foote, Patrick Wilson and Kimberly Hampson and her husband Alexander. Alfred is also survived by his great-grandson, Jacob.

Visitation and a funeral service was in Whiting on was March 12.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

