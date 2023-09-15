Wittpenn Bridge will be closed tonight through much of Sunday

Beginning at 10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15, until 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, Route 7 is scheduled to be closed and detoured in both directions before the Wittpenn Bridge to test and make adjustments to the lift span machinery on the new bridge. If the work is completed early, the bridge will reopen sooner. The following detours will be in place:
Route 7 eastbound detour:
- Route 7 eastbound traffic will be directed to take the exit to Fish House Road southbound
- Fish House Road becomes Pennsylvania Avenue
- Turn left onto Central Avenue
- Take the ramp to Route 1&9 Truck northbound
- Bear left at the traffic signal at Communipaw Avenue to stay on Route 1&9 Truck
- Follow Route 1&9 Truck to Route 1&9
Route 1&9 southbound to Route 7 westbound detour:
- Route 1&9 southbound traffic wishing to take Route 7 westbound over the Wittpenn Bridge will be directed to take the exit for Route 1&9 Truck southbound (also known as Charlotte Circle)
- Follow Route 1&9 Truck southbound to Communipaw Avenue where it bears right to the Hackensack River Bridge
- Follow Route 1&9 Truck southbound across the Hackensack River Bridge
- Turn right onto Central Avenue northbound
- Turn right onto Pennsylvania Avenue, which becomes Fish House Road
- Follow Fish House Road to Route 7 westbound
