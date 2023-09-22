As new school year begins, Belleville PD offering safety talk for residents young and not so young

With Belleville’s students heading back to school, it’s a perfect time to talk about community safety.

Important safety tips, helpful hints and valuable reminders aimed at keeping the township’s children safe and secure will be at the heart of the Belleville Police Department’s Community Safety Talk at Town Hall Thursday, Sept. 28.

The program, which will run 6:30-8 p.m. in the second floor courtroom, will touch on the many ways we can all keep our children safe, including road safety.

“The children who walk, bike and ride the bus to school each day are our greatest resource,” Police Chief Mark Minichini said. “The Belleville Police Department remains vigilant when it comes to keeping them safe. Parents and other residents also have a role to play in this effort, especially with Halloween on the horizon.”

The talk will also address current crime trends, including incidents of scams, identity theft and fraud. It will also touch on new community safety programs.

Under Chief Minichini’s leadership, the Belleville Police Department says it has worked to become a highly visible, easily accessible, always approachable presence in the town. Through neighborhood bike rides, pizza dinners with police and other events, the police department has long prioritized building connections with residents.

The members of the police department participate in many community events throughout the year, from the annual Winter Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting to the annual softball game against Puerto Rico police to mark the launch of Hispanic Heritage Month each September.

“Being a member of the Belleville Police Department means being an active member of the community we serve,” Minichini said.

Snacks and refreshments will be served at the talk, which is open to all residents.

