NA promotes 2 superior police officers; Pronti recognizes firefighter for heroic efforts at crash

Two members of the North Arlington Police Department were elevated in rank at the July 14 meeting of the borough governing body.

Sgt. Luis Pinto was promoted to lieutenant at the annual salary of $158,436 and Officer Christopher Redmond was made sergeant at $141,685 per year.

Pinto joined the NAPD as a transfer from the Newark Police Department in 2009. In his tenure with the borough, he has been assigned to traffic patrol. He has compiled six awards including meritorious service.

Redmond came to the borough police department as a transfer from William Paterson University’s police unit in 2012 and he, too, has worked in the NAPD patrol unit. He’s a recipient of two awards, including one life-saving citation.

NAPD Chief Scott Hedenberg said he’s hopeful he can fill the newly created vacancies in patrol and supervisor ranks if and when the governing body is confident that sufficient money is available from the borough’s public safety budget to facilitate that.

In other business, Mayor Daniel Pronti presented his Outstanding Citizen Award to Mark Cunningham, a borough firefighter and public works superintendent, in recognition of Cunningham’s recent action in effectuating a road rescue.

Early last month, while driving on the New Jersey Turnpike, Cunningham observed a tractor-trailer flip over on its side, trapping the driver inside. Fearing a fire might erupt, Cunningham immediately rushed over to extricate the driver from the vehicle and, aided by other bystanders, pulled the driver out safely.

“His heroic quick thinking and selfless action should be commended by all,” the mayor declared.

In another personnel development, Pronti appointed Marisa Piscal to fill an unexpired vacant seat on the borough Recreation Commission. As a replacement for Joe King, Piscal will serve through Dec. 31, 2024.

Also, the mayor and Borough Council appointed Daniel Keough as carpenter/public works repairer, effective June 18, 2022, at an annual salary of $69,998 and accepted the resignation of Firefighter Peter Doyle, a member of Schuyler Engine Co. 2 for the past 18 years.

His departure took effect June 2, 2022.

The governing body continued to authorize additional payments to a contract awarded Tekcon Construction, of Somerset, for renovations to the borough’s council/municipal court chambers and offices at Borough Hall.

At last week’s meeting, the mayor and council approved three change orders for the project – the 12th, 13th and 14th so far – for $4,024, $7,917 and $3,333, respectively. All extra work unforeseen at the time the contract was awarded was attributed to “on-site conditions.” Thus far, the add-ons to the contract total $109,387 — a nearly 16% increase over the original contract. The changes were necessitated by a rise in the cost of raw materials.

The governing body also voted to authorize the purchase and installation of audio, visual and digital media equipment with accessories for the court’s use. Commercial Technology Contractors Inc., of Clifton, was awarded the job for $76,649 as a state contract vendor.

As the work has continued, the mayor and council have met in the borough senior center while the court has convened virtually, as prescribed by the state’s Administrative Office of the Courts.

Ron Leir has been a newspaperman since the late '60s, starting his career with The Jersey Journal, having served as a summer reporter during college. He became a full-time scribe in February 1972, working mostly as a general assignment reporter in all areas except sports, including a 3-year stint as an assistant editor for entertainment, features, religion, etc. He retired from the JJ in May 2009 and came to The Observer shortly thereafter. He is also a part-time actor, mostly on stage, having worked most recently with the Kearny-based WHATCo. and plays Sunday softball in Central Park, New York

