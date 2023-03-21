Project Graduation volleyball fundraiser set for next month

Kearny High School Project Graduation’s annual volleyball tournament fundraiser returns this year after a hiatus Friday, April 21, at the Kearny High School gym, 336 Devon St., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and matches starting an hour later.

Matchups include KHS teachers v. seniors; firefighters v. police; the board of education v. town employees; Franklin School v. Washington School; Garfield School v. Roosevelt School; and Lincoln Middle School v. Schuyler School.

Tickets for the annual giant 50/50 will be available for $5 a piece as well as tickets for a raffle for that night only.

Refreshments, sold by volunteers from the Junior Woman’s Club of Arlington, will be available for purchase. General admission is $5 and $3 for students and senior citizens. This is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year.

Project Graduation began 17 years ago and is a volunteer group of parents, staff and community members whose goal is to provide a drug- and alcohol-free night immediately after the high school graduation. It’s a memorable and unforgettable event KHS alums often recall with fondness.

The event itself boasts 80% participation, but organizers say they ultimately want to see 100% participation. This year, it takes place June 23, immediately after the graduation ceremony and ends around 5 a.m. the next day. The event includes keeping the teens fed throughout the night, transport, and entertainment.

Why spend so much time preparing a night like this? Consider the following.

In 2019, statistics reveal 30.3% of New Jersey’s high school seniors drink booze; 15.3% binge drink; 20.1% use marijuana and 44.7% use vapes. The National Institutes of Health says 3,500 underage kids die each year from drinking, most of which occur between prom season and graduation.

