LETTER — LaClair: Council minority, The Observer being unfair to council majority

To the Editor:

Enough of the attacks on the majority of our Town Council members. For the 22 years when Al Santos was our Mayor, and the three months when Peter Santana was, our Town Council functioned properly. The same Council members who have governed us so well for so long, are still in their seats.

What has changed is who now sits in the Mayor’s seat. Had the current Mayor done her job, known how to nominate a replacement for her seat in the Third Ward, and brought the Council together, as Al Santos would have done, this would not be happening.

I suggest that you dig deeper into the facts, instead of continuing along the lines of division that are continuing to poison our town. This was my concern, and now I see it happening. Furthermore, The Observer is now running editorials in the guise of news articles.

Paul L. LaClair

Kearny

