Feds: Alleged dog slammer Perez was released without bail on stabbing-related charges and was arrested in 2021 on drug-distribution charges

Turns out we under-reported something last week.

Indeed, that’s because while we did note that the man who was accused of slamming a dog to the ground had been arrested on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault and weapons offenses in a Newark stabbing, we didn’t know, at that moment, the same man had been arrested by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration in 2021 on drug-distribution charges.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court of New Jersey, that man, Joel Perez, 43, of Kearny, was arrested March 11, 2021, after the feds executed a search warrant on a trailer Perez possessed in Newark, where authorities believed he was selling illegal drugs.

When the warrant was executed, law enforcement said it “recovered approximately two bags of a mixture and substance that investigators believed, based on their training and experience, the appearance of the substance and the investigation to date, to be cocaine.”

Authorities said they also recovered a small scale used to weigh narcotics and a metal spoon with suspected cocaine residue on it. Authorities also said a field test of the substance revealed “the presence of cocaine.”

The DEA said Perez was, at the time, charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute it. The disposition of that case, however, if there even is one yet, was not immediately known.

Meanwhile, The Observer has learned Perez, who was arrested May 4 on the aforementioned stabbing-related aggravated assault warrant, was released from the Essex County Jail just hours after he was committed — on his own recognizance. Which, in laymen’s terms, means $0 bail.

