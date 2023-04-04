UNICO offering scholarships to graduating seniors from Kearny

Numerous scholarship opportunities for high school seniors have been announced by the Kearny Chapter of UNICO.

The chapter offers $500 scholarships to seniors at any public, private or parochial high school who is a U.S. citizen, of Italian ancestry and who has resided in Kearny for at least three years. Candidates must have a grade point average of at least 3.0 or B. Financial need, participation in extra-curricular activities and community service are considered in the awarding of the scholarships.

The deadline for applying for the scholarships is April 28.

In addition, UNICO National offers four scholarships to seniors going on to college.

These awards, at $1,500 per year, require the student to be of Italian ancestry, and possess a 3.0 or B average or higher.

UNICO National also offers scholarships to those already enrolled in undergraduate or post-graduate studies. The deadline for applying for these scholarships is April 15. Visit www.unico.org for more information about national scholarships.

Kearny High School, Mt. St. Dominic, County Prep, High Tech and St. Peter’s Prep students may receive applications from their guidance counselors. All other students interested in applying may reach out to Joseph Sorbera, scholarship committee chair, at sorberaj2@gmail.com.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

