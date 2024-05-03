WHATCo hosting auditions for Shakespeare productions

Open auditions for Shakespeare productions by the West Hudson Arts & Theater Company and Teaneck New Theater, in association with The Hackensack Performing Arts Center, are upcoming.

Auditions for “Twelfth Night” will be in person Wednesday, May 8 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Theater at the West Hudson Arts & Theater Company, 15 Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard S., Harrison. Free parking is available in a lot on Jersey Street.

Performances will be outdoors at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center, 102 State St., Hackensack, July 10, 17 and 24. Additional encore performances will take place at outdoor venues in West Hudson, with locations to be announced.

Named for the twelfth night after Christmas, the end of the Christmas season, “Twelfth Night” or “What You Will” (directed by Matt Masiello) plays with love and power. The Countess Olivia, a woman with her own household, attracts Duke (or Count) Orsino. Two other would-be suitors are her pretentious steward, Malvolio, and Sir Andrew Aguecheek. Onto this scene arrive the twins Viola and Sebastian. Caught in a shipwreck, each thinks the other has drowned. Viola disguises herself as a male page and enters Orsino’s service. Orsino sends her as his envoy to Olivia — only to have Olivia fall in love with the messenger. The play complicates, then wonderfully untangles, these relationships.

Send an email to shakes@whatconj.org with questions or for additional information. Visit whatconj.org/event/twelfthnightauditions for audition materials.

