4 NA cops taking part in Police Unity Tour for first time

The North Arlington Police Department will be represented in the Police Unity Tour for the first time ever from May 9-12. The annual bicycle tour raises awareness of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty and to ensure their sacrifice is not forgotten.

North Arlington Police Officers Marvin Escobar, Aaron Hensz, Jose Perez and Jason Rivera will begin their four-day trek in Florham Park, en route to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., with fellow officers from around the state.

The Police Unity Tour began in 1997 by Florham Park Police Officer Patrick Montuore. The ride has grown to include 2,600 participants and has raised more than $33 million. The tour is the sponsor of the National Law Enforcement Museum’s Hall of Remembrance, the Memorial Fund’s Officer of the Month Award and other special programs.

“The North Arlington Police Department is pleased to have Officers Escobar, Hensz, Perez and Rivera represent us in the Police Unity Tour,” Police Chief Scott Hedenberg said. “We honor the memory of our fallen law enforcement officers and recognize the sacrifice they have made to keep our community safe.”

Click here to donate to the North Arlington Police Unity Tour team.

