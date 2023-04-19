Overnight closures expected tonight in Jersey City on 1&9

The ramp from Route 1&9 southbound/Tonnele Avenue to Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge and Route 1&9 Truck southbound in Jersey City is scheduled to be closed tonight for final paving as the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge project nears completion.

Beginning at 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 19 until 5:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, the ramp from Route 1&9 southbound/Tonnele Avenue to Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge and Route 1&9 Truck southbound is scheduled to be closed with all traffic diverted to Tonnele Circle. The closure is necessary for final paving of the ramp to Route 7 westbound. The following detours will be in place:

Route 1&9 southbound to Route 7 westbound and Route 1&9 Truck southbound detour:

Traffic on Route 1&9 southbound/Tonnele Avenue will be directed to stay in the middle lane and follow signs for Tonnele Avenue/Jersey City

Enter Tonnele Circle and take the Tonnele Avenue/Jersey Exit

Turn right on St. Pauls Avenue westbound

Go under the Pulaski Sky way and turn right onto the ramp to Route 7 westbound/Route 1&9 Truck southbound

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

