Overnight closures expected tonight in Jersey City on 1&9

The ramp from Route 1&9 southbound/Tonnele Avenue to Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge and Route 1&9 Truck southbound in Jersey City is scheduled to be closed tonight for final paving as the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge project nears completion.
Beginning at 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 19 until 5:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, the ramp from Route 1&9 southbound/Tonnele Avenue to Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge and Route 1&9 Truck southbound is scheduled to be closed with all traffic diverted to Tonnele Circle. The closure is necessary for final paving of the ramp to Route 7 westbound. The following detours will be in place:
Route 1&9 southbound to Route 7 westbound and Route 1&9 Truck southbound detour:
- Traffic on Route 1&9 southbound/Tonnele Avenue will be directed to stay in the middle lane and follow signs for Tonnele Avenue/Jersey City
- Enter Tonnele Circle and take the Tonnele Avenue/Jersey Exit
- Turn right on St. Pauls Avenue westbound
- Go under the Pulaski Sky way and turn right onto the ramp to Route 7 westbound/Route 1&9 Truck southbound
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.