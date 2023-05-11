West Hudson man, 60, arrested by HCPO and feds on cocaine-related charges, Suarez says

A Harrison man finds himself on the wrong side of the law after a joint Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force and Department of Homeland Security investigation, Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.

On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, members of the two aforementioned law-enforcement agencies arrested Jose Estrada-Castillo, 60, of Harrison, and charged him with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine within 500 feet of public property and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school

He was arrested in the area of Harrison Avenue and Third Street in Harrison and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility, pending his first court appearance.

During the course of the investigation, approximately two kilograms of cocaine was seized.

Estrada-Castillo was also in possession of approximately 200 grams of cocaine at the time of his arrest.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force and the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations-Newark Office with the investigation and arrest.

