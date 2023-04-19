Arrest made in Easter robbery of Nutley Dunkin, including 1 from East Newark

The Nutley Police Department has made an arrest in the Easter-morning robbery of the Washington Avenue Dunkin, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari, the Nutley PD’s public-information officer, said.
According to police, on Sunday, April 9, at 5:45 a.m., units were called to that Dunkin on reports of an armed robbery.
The suspects described to police matched those wanted by the Secaucus Police Department for a robbery at one of their locations. Through a joint investigation, detectives were able to obtain enough information about the vehicle to disseminate to surrounding agencies.
The following day, a Springfield police officer reportedly noticed a grey Chevy Equinox without license plates fitting the description given by Nutley and Secaucus.
Police in Springfield recovered a handgun in the vehicle, which led to the arrest of Ocean Roberts, 19, of Bayonne. Over the week, police were able to secure enough evidence against Roberts, Wilmer Arias-DeJesus, 19, of East Newark and Yanik Pendleton, 22, of Bayonne and they were charged with armed robbery and conspiracy.
