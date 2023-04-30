ALERT — 2 from Lyndhurst killed in one-vehicle crash in Wayne: WABC

Two Lyndhurst residents — one an adult, the other a boy — were killed in a tragic car crash near Route 80 in Wayne this morning, WABC-TV is reporting.

WABC says Robert Csapo, 46, and a juvenile boy, both died as the result of a one-vehicle crash when the Honda they were driving in reportedly struck a light pole around 10 a.m. Two other boys were involved in the crash but are expected to survive, WABC reports.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

