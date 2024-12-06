HCPO names the 2 victims in this morning’s Hamilton Avenue fire in Kearny

The two victims of this morning’s fire at 56 Hamilton Ave., Kearny, have been identified, Hudson Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Martin Wilson, 61, was transported to University Hospital in Newark and was pronounced dead at 1:20 a.m.

Mary Beth Guenther, 58, was taken to Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, and she was pronounced dead at noon.

A preliminary investigation reveals the fire originated in the home’s basement, though the specific cause has not yet been identified. Foul play is not suspected, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force and Kearny Fire Department continue to jointly investigate the fire.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the HCPO at (201) 915-1345.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...