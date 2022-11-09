Nutley PD hosts Coffee With a Cop Nov. 14

The Nutley Police Department hosts “Coffee with a Cop” Monday, Nov. 14.
Nutley police officers and community members may come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.
The program provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Nutley’s neighborhoods.
The majority of contacts the public has with law enforcement happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Those situations are rarely the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel officers are unapproachable on the street.
Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.
“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” Police Chief Thomas Strumolo said. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”
Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events take place across the country, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.
The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.
All community members are invited to attend the event at 9:30 a.m., Nov. 14, at Aromi Di Napoli, 246 Washington Ave., Nutley. Contact Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari with questions at (973) 284-4940 ext. 2168 or TMontanari@NutleyPD.com.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.