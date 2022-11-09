Nutley PD hosts Coffee With a Cop Nov. 14

The Nutley Police Department hosts “Coffee with a Cop” Monday, Nov. 14.

Nutley police officers and community members may come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.

The program provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Nutley’s neighborhoods.

The majority of contacts the public has with law enforcement happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Those situations are rarely the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel officers are unapproachable on the street.

Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” Police Chief Thomas Strumolo said. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events take place across the country, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.

All community members are invited to attend the event at 9:30 a.m., Nov. 14, at Aromi Di Napoli, 246 Washington Ave., Nutley. Contact Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari with questions at (973) 284-4940 ext. 2168 or TMontanari@NutleyPD.com.

