Obituaries for May 3, 2023

Eric Carlen

Eric Carlen, 32, died at home on April 26, 2023.

He was a lifelong Kearny resident.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. Cremation was private. His ashes will be buried at a later date in Arlington Cemetery with his beloved mother, Traci.

Eric was a construction laborer for Local 3 out of Mountainside.

Husband of Mariana Rodriguez, he was the beloved son of Paul and the late Traci (Dunekack) Carlen and father of three beautiful daughters; Kaelyn, Kylee and Keira. He was also the loving brother to Kevin Carlen (Kayla) and Jaime Sierra (Ashley).

In lieu of flowers kindly consider a loving and helpful donation to the family for the girl’s future. Donations may be made to a go fund me page called Children of Eric Carlen and the family will use these funds to help with future care and education that otherwise will be so difficult. Your consideration is so appreciated.

George J. McKenna

George J. McKenna, 81, of Harrison, died peacefully Thursday April 27, 2023.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison on Tuesday, May 2, at 9:15 a.m. A funeral Mass will be offered at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, at 10 a.m. Friends and relatives may visit on Monday, May 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday after 8:45 a.m. His entombment will follow in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

If you would like to read his complete obituary or send a condolence message to his family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Camp Fatima of New Jersey, www.campfatimanj.org, in loving memory of George.

William D. Anderson

William D. Anderson died April 24, 2023.

He was 64.

Born in Jersey City, Bill was a lifelong Kearny resident.

Memorial visitation will be scheduled in the near future at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. This obituary will be updated prior to that date.

Bill was a librarian assistant at the Essex County Community College. He was an Eagle Scout from Troop 10 in Kearny and was a staunch supporter of the Salvation Army.

Beloved brother of Christina Connon (her husband Ian) and Mary Vieth (her husband Tom), Bill is also survived by loving nieces and nephews along with their families.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Salvation Army, Kearny Corps.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

