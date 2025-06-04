Kearny’s Ava Lawdanski among 61 to receive Mt. St. Dominic diploma

The Athletic Center at Mount St. Dominic Academy was filled with joy and pride Sunday, June 1, 2025, as 61 graduates — including Kearny’s Ava Lawdanski — marked a major milestone during the school’s 130th Annual Commencement. The ceremony featured reflections, blessings and an keynote address by speaker Mary Frances Palisano, Esq., MSDA Class of 1989.

Salutatorian Ashley Rohde opened the ceremony with a prayer that invited the community to pause in gratitude and reflection. She thanked God for the people, lessons and memories that shaped the Class of 2025, expressing deep appreciation for the Dominican Catholic education that empowered each graduate. Ashley honored the faculty, families and friendships that supported their journeys and asked for continued wisdom, strength and compassion as they move into the next chapter of their lives.

Palisano, an attorney, child advocate and leader of the nationally recognized Gibbons Cares Pro Bono Platform, delivered a commencement address rooted in Mount values and her own professional journey. She encouraged graduates to cultivate a strong work ethic, make their own magic and remain dedicated to justice and service. Palisano credited the Mount for preparing her to lead with purpose.

She said: “The Mount’s unwavering commitment to empowering young women, to fostering critical thinking, and to instilling in us a belief in our own capabilities – that helped give me confidence.” Quoting St. Catherine of Siena, a Dominican saint, she left the Class of 2025 with a powerful message and MSDA motto: “Be who God meant you to be and you will set the world on fire.”

“The ceremony was a poignant reminder of the values that define a Mount education — faith, academic excellence, leadership and sisterhood,” Karen D’Avino, principal of Mount St. Dominic Academy, said. “Our graduates leave here inspired, confident and ready to make a difference in the world.”

