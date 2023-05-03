KPD: 13-year-old scooter rider blew red light, was struck by Highlander

A 13-year-old boy was stuck by a Toyota Highlander near Davis and Oakwood avenues Tuesday, May 2, after the boy reportedly blew through a red light on the scooter he was riding on, Capt. Tim Wagner, public information officer of the Kearny Police Department, said.
That day, at 4:12 p.m., a 33-year-old Kearny woman was driving south on Davis and with the right of way when the boy, heading east on Oakwood, avoided stopping as required by law.
Wagner says the boy was conscious after the incident, in pain and had been bleeding from the mouth before being transported to University Hospital in Newark for further treatment. While the boy’s current condition is not known, Wagner says the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
No tickets were issued in the incident.
