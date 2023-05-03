Auteri: Man who collapsed after cardiac incident at Bergen County Park North had no ID on him

The Lyndhurst Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a man they say was jogging in Bergen County Park North this morning, collapsed to the ground, suffering some kind of cardiac incident and who was rushed to Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, for surgery afterward, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri told The Observer this afternoon.
According to Auteri:
The man in question is likely between 50 and 60 and at the time of his jog, at 9 a.m. or so, he did not have ID on him. When police arrived on scene, Officers Angel and Steve Batista and Det. Tom McSweeney deployed an AED. After three “shocks,” the man regained consciousness.
The man was last known to be in surgery at Clara Maass. No other details about his medical condition are known. He is described as being between caucasian, 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, about 150 pounds, with slicked-back salt-and-pepper hair. He was wearing grey shorts and a grey shirt when he collapsed.
If someone you know fits this description, lives near Lyndhurst and hasn’t come home at a scheduled time, Auteri encourages folks to call the Lyndhurst Police Department at (201) 939-2900.
