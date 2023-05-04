7-year-old boy 1 of 2 shot in killed in Newark last night; possible suspect also shot and killed by police: ECPO

A 7-year-old is one of two people who were shot and killed last night at 363 Johnson Ave., Newark, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said in a joint statement today. Sadly, what you just read was not a typo.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force says it’s is investigating the shooting that also left one other person injured.

According to ECPO Spokesman Robert Florida:

On May 3, at 8:33 p.m., Newark police responded to a report of a shooting on the 300 block of Johnson Avenue. Police said they found an unidentified man in an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds, and the 7-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:02 p.m., and the boy was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:16 p.m.

A man suffered a gunshot wound and was treated at Beth Israel Medical Center for non-fatal injuries.

There was also an interaction between Newark police and an alleged suspect, which is under investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General. That office says around the same time as the reported shooting, two Newark officers noticed a man running away from the residence of the shooting and chased the suspect. The two officers fired their weapons, killing the alleged suspect.

The ECPO investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at (877) 847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

