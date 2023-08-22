Fireworks planned for finale to Belleville’s Summer Concert Series

Belleville’s Summer Concert Series, presented by Mayor Michael Melham and the Township Council, concludes with a bang.

A fireworks show is scheduled to follow the series finale Thursday, Aug. 31.

The free series will conclude with the country hits of Big Hix.

Also, the Mayor Michael Melham Civic Association will once again be sponsoring a free mechanical bull ride.

Concert-goers are urged to grab their lawn chairs and blankets and head to Belleville High School by 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7.

“The residents have simply fallen in love with the Summer Concert Series,” Melham said. “Whether it was salsa or soul or rock ‘n’ roll, the residents of Belleville know there’s something magical about live music.”

And, if you have the need for speed – and a night of free family fun – hit the afterburners and zoom over to the high school on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is on the bill as Melham and the Township Council present the season finale of the Movies at Dusk program.

The film, in which Tom Cruise reprises his iconic role as the naval aviator Maverick, will begin at 8 p.m. Residents are asked to gather at 7:30.

Check the Township of Belleville’s website for more details on all family-friendly festivities at www.bellevillenj.org.

