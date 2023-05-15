Nutley Relay for Life set for later this week

The 17th annual Relay For Life of Nutley United in Hope to benefit American Cancer Society is set for Friday, May 19, from 7 to 11 p.m. at DeMuro Park on Margaret Avenue in Nutley.

Relay For Life is a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. Each year, more than 5,000 Relay For Life events take place in local communities in 20 countries. As the American Cancer Society’s most noted fundraiser and the organization’s signature event, the mission of the relay is to raise funds to improve cancer survival, decrease the incidence of cancer and improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their caretakers.

The Nutley Relay For Life event is organized under a volunteer committee and implemented by volunteers. Currently, 4 million people take part in relay events in the United States. It is estimated Relay For Life events have raised $5 billion to date, with an incredible $1.45 million raised in Nutley since 2007.

“This is a movement,” Commissioner Mauro Tucci said. “This became a movement in Nutley before we realized it was worldwide. It’s very gratifying, but not surprising, to see our Nutley people do what they do to make this the unbelievable success that it is.”

The evening, organizers say, will be filled with hope and remembrance for those affected by cancer as participants walk the DeMuro Park track filled with luminaria bags and other unique features.

“Relay for Life is not just an event — it has become a household name here in Nutley,” Tucci said. “For 16 years, our community has come together to raise not only needed funds but also awareness for a disease that has affected so many of our family members, friends and acquaintances.”

Onsite registration begins at 6 p.m., with an opening ceremony at 7 p.m.

For more information or to pre-register, visit RelayForLife.org/NutleyNJ. For additional information, please send an email to halle.baker@cancer.org.

