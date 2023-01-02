LaClair: Maybe it’s more just about treating others with dignity and love?

To the Editor:
My friend Damien Garofalo argues that slavery and genocide reflect people losing their way by making ego their master. I agree.
Pastor Garofalo loses his way when he insists that we can be free of ego only through Christian theology – worshiping Christ. That is demonstrably false, as we see through the examples of Buddha, Gandhi and countless others.
Christian theology’s “one way” is not the answer. The way out of ego is to care about others, and put that caring at the core of life. We do not need a middle-man or a story to do that.
Theism creates the very problem that well-meaning theists claim to avoid. We choose which religion to follow, and how to interpret it. That is why theistic religion is at the core of so many conflicts. In this, nothing has ever saved us from ourselves, or ever will.
No one can serve two masters. That is why a core commitment to the worth and dignity of every person, not to theology, is the solution to our problems.
Paul L. LaClair
Kearny
