Obituary — Bernard G. Hanson

Bernard G. Hanson, a retired Kearny Police Detective, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Born and raised in Kearny, he moved to Rutherford in 1988.

Bernard is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Cathy (nee Mathers) and his cherished son, Tyler. Bernard is also the father of Kristen Spano, Danielle Bernie and Gary Hanson. Pre-deceased by his parents Frederick and Agnes (nee Oliver) and brother Fred, he leaves behind his adored twin sister Beverly G. Cochrane.

Bernie was a devoted member of the Kearny Police Department for nearly 40 years retiring in 2008 as a Detective. Shortly after, he joined the Harrison Public School system as a Security Guard, a job he thoroughly enjoyed.

He was a member of the Kearny PBA Local 21 and the Copestone-Ophir Lodge No. 108 F. & A.M. both of Kearny and the Cycle Paths Motorcycle Club of Belleville.

Bernie was a passionate weightlifter and motorcycle enthusiast. He derived tremendous pleasure joining the guys from the Cycle-Paths M.C. on their Sunday morning rides.

He was a simple, patriotic man whose greatest pleasures were sitting poolside with family, friends, a cold beer, a good cigar and his dogs by his side.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Wednesday, April 5, from 3 to 7 p.m. The funeral will begin in the funeral home on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. with prayers being offered at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Kearny PBA Local 21, P.O. Box 115 Kearny, N.J. 07032 or to the Harrison Education Foundation, 501 Hamilton St., Harrison, N.J. 07029, or www.harrisonschools.org.

