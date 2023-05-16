Lyndhurst PD: Man with possible cold arrested on shoplifting charges

A man who may — or perhaps he didn’t — have a cold got more than he bargained for when he visited a Lyndhurst store on the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue Sunday, May 14, at around 8:30 p.m., Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri tells The Observer.

That’s because according to Auteri, an employee conducting surveillance at the store caught Jean Carlo Espinal, 23, of Lyndhurst, reportedly stealing several boxes of cough and cold relief meds.

Sgt. Phil Reina reviewed the footage and identified Espinal as the suspect — and he and Officer Anthony Morreale went to Espinal’s home where they found him and took him into custody.

Police charged Espinal with shoplifting and as is customary these days, Espinal was released on his own recognizance.

