Lyndhurst PD: Man with possible cold arrested on shoplifting charges

A man who may — or perhaps he didn’t — have a cold got more than he bargained for when he visited a Lyndhurst store on the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue Sunday, May 14, at around 8:30 p.m., Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri tells The Observer.
That’s because according to Auteri, an employee conducting surveillance at the store caught Jean Carlo Espinal, 23, of Lyndhurst, reportedly stealing several boxes of cough and cold relief meds.
Sgt. Phil Reina reviewed the footage and identified Espinal as the suspect — and he and Officer Anthony Morreale went to Espinal’s home where they found him and took him into custody.
Police charged Espinal with shoplifting and as is customary these days, Espinal was released on his own recognizance.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.