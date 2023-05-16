Rock Hunger VI set for next month in Nutley

Nutley Family Service Bureau’s live music festival — Rock Hunger VI — returns to Old Canal Inn on Saturday, June 10.
Rock ‘n soul band The Attic, which includes Nutley resident/NFSB president/event co-founder Dave Popkin returns for its sixth Rock Hunger concert. The four-band lineup includes Nutley natives The Sticky Wickets, punk/new wave cover band Porch Rockers and talented local band Mother Hubbard. The event runs 2 to 6:30 p.m. outdoors, with a rain date of June 11. A cash bar and food service will be available. The event will feature a 50/50 raffle and tricky tray.
All proceeds will benefit NFSB programs and services, including the Food Pantry. The pantry currently provides food to over 200 local families.
NFSB, meanwhile, is celebrating its 110th anniversary in 2023.
Sponsorship packages are available. Advance ticket purchase online is recommended due to the limited capacity for the event and may be purchased at www.nutleyfamily.org. Tickets are $25. Old Canal Inn, a local landmark established in 1934, is located at 2 E. Passaic Ave.
