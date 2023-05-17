Featured News North Arlington

Council honors late mayor of North Arlington with bench

17 May 2023
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster
The Borough of North Arlington recently dedicated a park-style bench in honor of the late Mayor Russell L. Pitman prior to a council meeting. Mayor Pitman served the borough of North Arlington from 2003-2006. On the one year anniversary of his death, the Pitman Family was on hand for the dedication. The bench is located on Ridge Road, near Harding Avenue. Seen here are current Mayor Daniel H. Pronti, members of the Borough Council and members of the Pitman family. Photos courtesy of Dan Pronti

