North Arlington’s George McDermott, Rivera family honored by NJ Knights of Columbus as Knight, Family of the Year

The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus Council 3428 of North Arlington announces two of its members and their families have been honored by the New Jersey State Knights of Columbus and awarded the two highest accolades it offers at its recently concluded state convention in Wildwood. George McDermott received the “Knight of the Year,” while José Iván Rivera and his wife, Yvonne, were the recipients of the “Family of the Year.” All received these prestigious honors because of their charitable and volunteer work. Showing off their awards are the Riveras (left) and Angelique and George McDermott.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.