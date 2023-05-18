UNICO raises cash for leukemia awareness at hoops shoot

The Kearny chapter of UNICO National recently raised $1,100 to donate to those dealing with leukemia after it put on a hoops shoot a few weeks ago.

UNICO volunteers Victor Muniz and Dennis Latushko organized the event that was aided by the Kearny High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. Former St. Anthony High School standout and current Hudson County Commissioner Jerry Walker attended the event and spoke to the crowd. He was joined by Kearny Mayor Alberto G. Santos and Hudson County Commissioner Al Cifelli, of Kearny.

In the hoops shoot, participants shot 30 free throws in three rounds of 10.

The winners included Mason Faria, Zain Abu Elh, Jayden Faria, Julian David, Koltan Gryckiewicz and Damien Morris and all received $25 gift certificates to various local establishments. The Kearny FMBA and PBA made cash donations as did several businesses.

Muniz says he hopes the hoops shoot becomes an annual affair.

