UNICO raises cash for leukemia awareness at hoops shoot

The Kearny chapter of UNICO National recently raised $1,100 to donate to those dealing with leukemia after it put on a hoops shoot a few weeks ago.
UNICO volunteers Victor Muniz and Dennis Latushko organized the event that was aided by the Kearny High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. Former St. Anthony High School standout and current Hudson County Commissioner Jerry Walker attended the event and spoke to the crowd. He was joined by Kearny Mayor Alberto G. Santos and Hudson County Commissioner Al Cifelli, of Kearny.
In the hoops shoot, participants shot 30 free throws in three rounds of 10.
The winners included Mason Faria, Zain Abu Elh, Jayden Faria, Julian David, Koltan Gryckiewicz and Damien Morris and all received $25 gift certificates to various local establishments. The Kearny FMBA and PBA made cash donations as did several businesses.
Muniz says he hopes the hoops shoot becomes an annual affair.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.