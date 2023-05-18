‘Quiet Zone’ returns for upcoming NA Memorial Day parade

The Mayor and Council of North Arlington will once again offer a sensory-friendly zone for the Memorial Day parade, May 29. The area between Astor Avenue and Albert Street has been designated as a “Quiet Zone,” and as such, bands, sirens, music and groups have all been instructed to “tone it down” in this location.

“The area will be a great place for residents with noise issues, babies and toddlers and our four-legged friends. We are hoping this will make our parade an enjoyable experience for all,” Councilwoman Lynette Cavadas said.

