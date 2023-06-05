Suarez: 15-year-old boy shot and killed in Jersey City

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy that occurred in the early hours of Monday, June 5, 2023, Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

At approximately 4:20 a.m., the Jersey City Police Department received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 124 Wilkinson Ave. Responding officers located an injured male – later identified as Tyshawn Smith, 15, of Jersey City – with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at approximately 4:55 a.m. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The circumstances regarding this incident are actively being investigated by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor’s office at (201) 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip.

All information will be kept confidential.

